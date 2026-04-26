PM Modi deals ‘Bengali card’ by appointing Ashok Lahiri as NITI Aayog VC

The appointment of economist and West Bengal BJP MLA Dr Ashok Lahiri as vice-chairman and immunologist Dr Gobardhan Das as a full-time member of NITI Aayog has been hailed as a much-needed confidence-building measure during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections.

The hope probably is that the twin appointments will contain the damage caused by Union home minister Amit Shah in describing Kolkata as a "city of slums" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself disparaging Jadavpur University in no uncertain terms. The statements were seen to have hurt ‘Bengali pride’ and caused worry in BJP ranks about the effect they might have on the voting pattern in phase two of the elections on 29 April.

The appointments, announced on Saturday, 25 April, are hence intended as damage control. Lahiri, a Brahmin and ‘nationalist’, was former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s choice as chief economic advisor in 2002, continuing in office under Dr Manmohan Singh until 2007. He has been an MLA since 2021 but was denied a ticket to contest in 2026. While he is said to have been a victim of internal squabbles, most observers were taken by surprise because they expected the BJP to project him as the party’s chief ministerial face.

In a video statement released in Bengali, Dr Lahiri saido he is honoured to have been appointed the vice-chairman and added that it was an honour for Bengal and a recognition of its rich tradition of higher education and producing globally acclaimed economists. He cautiously praised the prime minister’s initiative in promoting backward districts as ‘aspirational districts’ and using data to monitor the progress in these districts.