Entire Union Cabinet, 19 CMs won’t help BJP win Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on 25 April alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed its “entire machinery” in West Bengal to defeat her party in the ongoing Assembly elections, asserting that such efforts would not translate into victory.

Addressing a rally in Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Banerjee claimed that senior BJP leaders, including members of the Union Cabinet and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, were extensively campaigning in the poll-bound state.

‘Entire machinery deployed’, says Banerjee

“The BJP is desperate, with 50 helicopters flying into West Bengal as almost the entire Union Cabinet, from the Prime Minister to home, railway and defence ministers, as well as CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states camping in a single state – West Bengal,” she said.

She contrasted this with her party’s campaign resources, stating that the TMC was using only three helicopters across the state.

“All this hype and sound and fury will end in a whimper on May 4,” Banerjee said, referring to the counting day.

Banerjee also alleged extensive deployment of central forces during the campaign.

“On top of this, we are seeing central forces wherever we are going. They are bringing in armoured vehicles which are not put to use where such vehicles are needed,” she said.