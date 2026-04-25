Entire Union Cabinet, 19 CMs won’t help BJP win Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee
TMC chief alleges deployment of ‘entire machinery’, flags central forces and campaign tactics; BJP yet to respond
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on 25 April alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed its “entire machinery” in West Bengal to defeat her party in the ongoing Assembly elections, asserting that such efforts would not translate into victory.
Addressing a rally in Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Banerjee claimed that senior BJP leaders, including members of the Union Cabinet and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, were extensively campaigning in the poll-bound state.
‘Entire machinery deployed’, says Banerjee
“The BJP is desperate, with 50 helicopters flying into West Bengal as almost the entire Union Cabinet, from the Prime Minister to home, railway and defence ministers, as well as CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states camping in a single state – West Bengal,” she said.
She contrasted this with her party’s campaign resources, stating that the TMC was using only three helicopters across the state.
“All this hype and sound and fury will end in a whimper on May 4,” Banerjee said, referring to the counting day.
Banerjee also alleged extensive deployment of central forces during the campaign.
“On top of this, we are seeing central forces wherever we are going. They are bringing in armoured vehicles which are not put to use where such vehicles are needed,” she said.
Referring to remarks attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee criticised the language used and said her party would document such statements for possible legal recourse.
“As a Union minister and a responsible leader, you cannot utter such words. You are speaking in the language of terror… I have asked our men to videograph his speech and submit the same to the court,” she said.
Claims of outsiders, campaign optics
The TMC leader alleged that individuals from outside the state were brought into her Bhabanipur constituency.
“They were driven out. I will ask everyone to keep a tab on every hotel and guest house to identify such people who are helping the BJP,” she said.
In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee alleged that a recent public appearance on the Hooghly river was “scripted”.
“You said we have been peeved at your eating ‘jhalmuri’ but we know you had got it prepared at home and everything was scripted,” she said.
West Bengal is witnessing a high-intensity electoral contest, with multi-phase polling underway and results scheduled for 4 May.
The BJP has mounted an extensive campaign in the state, while the ruling TMC is seeking to retain power.
There was no immediate response from the BJP to Banerjee’s allegations.