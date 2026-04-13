Mamata alleges BJP struck Rs 1,000-crore deal to oust TMC in Bengal

Banerjee’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Murshidabad’s Jangipur, accused the TMC of using AI-generated fake videos out of “fear of defeat” in the upcoming polls.

Stepping up her attack, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to polarise voters along religious lines. “They are misleading both Hindus and Muslims. Their character changes like a chameleon,” she said at multiple rallies across Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purba Bardhaman districts.

She further alleged that BJP leaders were pressuring TMC candidates, including ministers, to switch sides in case the party falls short of the majority mark of 148 seats in the 294-member assembly. The BJP had won 77 seats in the 2021 elections.

Warning of broader implications, Banerjee claimed the BJP was planning moves such as delimitation and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Referring to the NRC exercise in Assam, she said, “Lakhs of names were deleted there. The same can happen in Bengal if they come to power.”

In a more striking claim, she alleged a plan to redraw boundaries: “The BJP is planning to bring in a delimitation exercise to divide West Bengal into three parts. Then, I do not know, it may merge parts of West Bengal with Bihar or Odisha.”

Banerjee also accused central forces deployed for election duty of misconduct. Her remarks followed allegations by actor Sreemoyee Chattoraj, wife of outgoing TMC MLA Kanchan Mallick, who claimed she was harassed during a search at a Kolkata checkpost. “Any such misconduct should be met with immediate FIRs,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister also alleged bias in administrative permissions, claiming her rally was denied clearance while Prime Minister Modi’s meeting was approved swiftly.

Calling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the “biggest scam the country has seen in recent times”, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process. She further alleged that the party resorts to bribing voters before elections and fails to deliver on promises afterward.

“The BJP bribes voters before elections. But they forget their promises soon after polling,” she said, also questioning Modi’s pledge of creating two crore jobs.

Banerjee warned of attempts to influence both voting and counting. “Be alert about the voting machines. They are planning slow voting and slow counting. At first, they will show BJP is winning, but do not believe such claims,” she told supporters, expressing confidence that the TMC would retain power.

She also cautioned people attending rallies to be careful about food and drinks, following an incident in Jhargram where at least 16 people reportedly fell ill after consuming pesticide mistaking it for ORS. “Do not consume anything given by strangers. Always check before eating,” she advised.

With PTI inputs