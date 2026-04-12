Many in Bengal will lose shelter if BJP wins: Mamata Banerjee
CM dismisses claims about boosting exports of Bengal’s popular food products if BJP comes to power
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that people in the state could lose their homes and livelihoods if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power after the ongoing assembly elections.
Addressing a campaign rally in Khandaghosh in East Burdwan district, Banerjee said, “In the coming days, there will be no address, no shelter and no family. BJP will take away everything.”
The Trinamool Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent poll promises, without naming him directly. Referring to the BJP’s assurance of implementing the 7th Pay Commission in the state, she said, “They are liars… We have already announced the 7th Pay Commission in our state budget in February this year.”
She added that West Bengal remains among the few states where government employees continue to receive pensions. “This facility is not available in any other state,” she claimed.
Banerjee also dismissed claims about boosting exports of Bengal’s popular food products if the BJP comes to power. “He is not even aware that we are already selling those products locally, nationally and even globally,” she said.
The chief minister further accused the BJP and a former Trinamool Congress MLA of attempting to divide minority votes through alleged financial deals. “You have seen how they entered into a Rs 1,000 crore deal to divide the minority voters… now they are claiming the video is fake,” she said, questioning the authenticity claims and accusing rivals of trying to “cover up”.
She also took aim at the Centre over rising fuel prices. “You have a lot of money. But why are you not reducing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas?” she asked.
Her remarks come amid campaigning for the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for 23 April and 29 April.
With IANS inputs