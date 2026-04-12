Many in Bengal will lose shelter if BJP wins: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that people in the state could lose their homes and livelihoods if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power after the ongoing assembly elections.

Addressing a campaign rally in Khandaghosh in East Burdwan district, Banerjee said, “In the coming days, there will be no address, no shelter and no family. BJP will take away everything.”

The Trinamool Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent poll promises, without naming him directly. Referring to the BJP’s assurance of implementing the 7th Pay Commission in the state, she said, “They are liars… We have already announced the 7th Pay Commission in our state budget in February this year.”

She added that West Bengal remains among the few states where government employees continue to receive pensions. “This facility is not available in any other state,” she claimed.