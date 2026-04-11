Mamata alleges BJP, EC tried to cancel her Bhabanipur candidature

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, attempted to invalidate her candidature from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat by filing false cases, but the move was foiled.

Addressing a rally in Paschim Medinipur district, Banerjee said, “The BJP, with the EC’s help, tried to invalidate my candidature from Bhabanipur by trying to file false cases against me, but we foiled their game plan.”

Allegations on voter rolls, EVMs

Banerjee accused the BJP of deleting around 90 lakh names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming it was aimed at influencing the election outcome.