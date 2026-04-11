Mamata alleges BJP, EC tried to cancel her Bhabanipur candidature
TMC chief claims voter deletions, EVM tampering; BJP yet to respond
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, attempted to invalidate her candidature from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat by filing false cases, but the move was foiled.
Addressing a rally in Paschim Medinipur district, Banerjee said, “The BJP, with the EC’s help, tried to invalidate my candidature from Bhabanipur by trying to file false cases against me, but we foiled their game plan.”
Allegations on voter rolls, EVMs
Banerjee accused the BJP of deleting around 90 lakh names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming it was aimed at influencing the election outcome.
“They are deleting voters’ names because they do not have the courage to fight democratically,” she said.
She also alleged plans to tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs), stating that the party was attempting to “capture votes through fraudulent means”. There was no immediate response from the BJP or the Election Commission of India.
Remarks on UCC
On the BJP’s promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, Banerjee said it would be used to impose restrictions on people and affect backward communities.
“We will not allow its implementation in West Bengal,” she said, adding that her party would oppose it politically.
Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
She said justice would be delivered through electoral results, asserting confidence in her party’s performance in the Assembly polls.