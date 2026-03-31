BJP adding illegal voters in Bengal electoral rolls, alleges Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to influence the upcoming assembly elections by including “illegal voters” from other states in West Bengal’s electoral rolls.

Addressing a rally in Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were being added to the rolls to tilt the outcome in the BJP’s favour.

She claimed that party leader Abhishek Banerjee had rushed to the Election Commission office in Kolkata after reports that nearly 30,000 applications for new voters were submitted in a single day.