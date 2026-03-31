Bengal polls: Around 90 lakh names likely to be deleted after adjudication
Officials say estimate is based on the daily rate of deletions among voters flagged under “logical discrepancy” category
The ongoing judicial scrutiny of voter rolls in West Bengal is likely to result in the deletion of close to 90 lakh names, according to estimates by the Election Commission of India (ECI), based on current trends in the adjudication process.
Officials indicated that the projection stems from the average daily rate at which names are being struck off during the verification of voters flagged under the “logical discrepancy” category. An insider from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, explained on Tuesday that a substantial number of deletions had already taken place even before the adjudication phase began.
When the final electoral roll was published on 28 February, as many as 63,66,952 names had already been removed. These deletions were primarily attributed to categories such as deceased voters, those who had shifted residence, missing individuals, and duplicate entries.
“The final list excluded over 60 lakh cases that were referred for judicial adjudication,” the official said. “Now, based on the ongoing process, it has been observed that between 40 per cent and 45 per cent of the cases taken up for adjudication each day are resulting in deletions. If this trend continues, the total number of deletions is expected to hover just under 90 lakh.”
However, officials clarified that this figure remains an estimate derived from current averages and may vary slightly by the end of the process. Importantly, voters whose names are removed through adjudication will have the option to challenge the decision before any of the 19 Appellate Tribunals constituted for this purpose.
Sources said that, as of Monday night, adjudication was still pending in around 16 lakh cases. The commission remains confident that the entire exercise will be completed within the week.
To expedite the process, more than 700 judicial officers have been deployed, including around 100 each from neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand. Officials said the teams are working round the clock to ensure timely completion ahead of the polls.
The revision of electoral rolls comes in the run-up to the two-phase assembly elections in West Bengal. Voting is scheduled for 23 and 29 April, covering 152 constituencies in the first phase and 142 in the second. The counting of votes will take place on 4 May.
The election process has formally commenced, with the ECI issuing the notification earlier this week, marking the beginning of the nomination phase.
With IANS inputs
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