Bengal polls: Around 90 lakh names likely to be deleted after adjudication

The ongoing judicial scrutiny of voter rolls in West Bengal is likely to result in the deletion of close to 90 lakh names, according to estimates by the Election Commission of India (ECI), based on current trends in the adjudication process.

Officials indicated that the projection stems from the average daily rate at which names are being struck off during the verification of voters flagged under the “logical discrepancy” category. An insider from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, explained on Tuesday that a substantial number of deletions had already taken place even before the adjudication phase began.

When the final electoral roll was published on 28 February, as many as 63,66,952 names had already been removed. These deletions were primarily attributed to categories such as deceased voters, those who had shifted residence, missing individuals, and duplicate entries.

“The final list excluded over 60 lakh cases that were referred for judicial adjudication,” the official said. “Now, based on the ongoing process, it has been observed that between 40 per cent and 45 per cent of the cases taken up for adjudication each day are resulting in deletions. If this trend continues, the total number of deletions is expected to hover just under 90 lakh.”