Trinamool holds edge in Bengal phase two as BJP seeks stronger showing

The second phase of West Bengal’s Assembly elections is shaping up as a challenging contest for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) holding a clear advantage across most of the constituencies going to polls on 29 April.

A total of 142 seats spread across seven districts will vote in this phase, many of which have historically favoured the TMC. This presents a stark contrast to the first phase, where the BJP had entered relatively favourable territory, having performed strongly in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In districts such as Nadia, which has 17 Assembly segments, the BJP’s performance has been uneven. While it managed to retain pockets of influence — including the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat — the TMC continues to dominate large sections, including areas represented in Parliament by Mahua Moitra.

The picture is even more challenging for the BJP in North and South 24 Parganas. The TMC swept the majority of Assembly segments in these districts in 2021 and maintained its dominance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite isolated BJP victories in constituencies such as Bongaon and Barrackpore.

South 24 Parganas, in particular, remains a stronghold of the ruling party, which secured nearly all Assembly seats in the previous election cycle. Similarly, in Kolkata and adjoining districts like Howrah and Hooghly, the TMC has consolidated its position, leaving the BJP with limited gains in earlier contests.

In Purba Bardhaman, the TMC achieved a clean sweep in the 2021 Assembly elections and carried that momentum into the parliamentary polls, further underlining its organisational strength in the region.