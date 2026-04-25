Saayoni Ghosh and Dev emerge as key TMC campaign faces in Bengal
Party blends youth appeal and star power as it leans on recognisable figures to shape voter connect
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has increasingly relied on Lok Sabha MPs Saayoni Ghosh and Dev as two of its most visible campaigners in West Bengal, reflecting a broader strategy that combines public recognition with political messaging.
In a state where electoral outcomes are shaped not just by organisation but also by personality and emotional resonance, both leaders have moved beyond celebrity status to occupy distinct political roles. Saayoni is often positioned as a sharp and energetic youth voice, while Dev — also a hugely popular actor — functions as a widely recognised and accessible crowd-puller.
Saayoni Ghosh’s entry into politics has been relatively recent but structured. Before joining active politics, she built a career in films and television, becoming familiar to audiences in Bengal. Coming from a middle-class Kolkata background, she developed a public image that the party later saw as politically useful.
According to TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, “That public image helped TMC see her as more than an actress. The party understood that she could speak to young people, defend the party in public, and answer opponents with confidence. Her appointment as president of the state youth wing in 2021 showed that the party wanted her to do real political work, not just appear on stage. Later, her win from Jadavpur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election confirmed that she had moved from celebrity politics to serious political responsibility.”
Dev’s trajectory into politics followed a different path. Already a well-known Bengali film star, he entered public life with significant name recognition. He grew up between Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur and Mumbai, studied computer engineering, and later built a successful film career.
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Kunal Ghosh said, “His family background gave him a story that ordinary people could relate to, and his film career made him instantly familiar to voters. When he later entered politics, he did not need to introduce himself. People already knew his face, his voice, and his screen image. That familiarity became a major political advantage. In 2023, Mamata Banerjee’s decision to appoint him as brand ambassador for Bengal tourism underlined how strongly the party values him as a public figure.”
A senior IPAC functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party’s use of both leaders is part of a deliberate campaign strategy. “Saayoni brings urgency, youth appeal, and a fighting spirit. Dev brings warmth, popularity, and a softer image that cuts across age groups. Together, they help the party speak to different kinds of voters. Saayoni can attract students, first-time voters, and people who want a tough political voice. Dev can reach families, film fans, and voters who prefer a familiar and less aggressive style,” he said.
The same strategist explained that Saayoni’s effectiveness lies in her direct style of communication. She is often deployed in areas where the party seeks sharper messaging against opponents and a stronger emotional connection with voters. Her speeches tend to be personal and immediate, presenting her as a confident and combative figure — a style that resonates particularly with younger voters.
Dev, by contrast, is used differently. He is not typically positioned as a combative speaker but as a figure who draws crowds. His presence alone can attract large audiences, after which the party delivers its message. “This is one of the oldest and most useful forms of political campaigning, and Dev fits it well. He can turn a public meeting into a social event. He can create interest even before he speaks. That makes him especially valuable in both urban and semi-urban areas, where star value still matters a great deal,” the strategist said.
Both leaders also benefit from being rooted in Bengal’s cultural landscape. Their association with the state’s entertainment industry gives them familiarity and relatability among voters. This, in turn, allows the party to project itself as aligned with Bengal’s cultural sensibilities while maintaining a contemporary image.
Within the party, both have received visible backing. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to assign Dev a role in promoting Bengal tourism highlighted the leadership’s confidence in him beyond electoral campaigning. Saayoni, meanwhile, has been recognised within the party for her assertiveness and clarity in political messaging.
Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee summed up their complementary roles: “Saayoni gives the party edge. Dev gives it reach. Saayoni can turn a political meeting into a charged public moment. Dev can turn a rally into a mass gathering. Saayoni speaks well to the restless and the young. Dev speaks well to the broad middle that likes familiarity and calm confidence. In Bengal’s highly competitive political space, that mix is powerful.”
Their prominence also reflects a broader shift in campaign dynamics, where recognisable faces and trusted voices often carry more immediate impact than traditional messaging alone. As a result, Saayoni Ghosh and Dev continue to function not just as public figures but as key political assets within the TMC’s campaign strategy in West Bengal.
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