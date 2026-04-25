Saayoni Ghosh and Dev emerge as key TMC campaign faces in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has increasingly relied on Lok Sabha MPs Saayoni Ghosh and Dev as two of its most visible campaigners in West Bengal, reflecting a broader strategy that combines public recognition with political messaging.

In a state where electoral outcomes are shaped not just by organisation but also by personality and emotional resonance, both leaders have moved beyond celebrity status to occupy distinct political roles. Saayoni is often positioned as a sharp and energetic youth voice, while Dev — also a hugely popular actor — functions as a widely recognised and accessible crowd-puller.

Saayoni Ghosh’s entry into politics has been relatively recent but structured. Before joining active politics, she built a career in films and television, becoming familiar to audiences in Bengal. Coming from a middle-class Kolkata background, she developed a public image that the party later saw as politically useful.

According to TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, “That public image helped TMC see her as more than an actress. The party understood that she could speak to young people, defend the party in public, and answer opponents with confidence. Her appointment as president of the state youth wing in 2021 showed that the party wanted her to do real political work, not just appear on stage. Later, her win from Jadavpur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election confirmed that she had moved from celebrity politics to serious political responsibility.”

Dev’s trajectory into politics followed a different path. Already a well-known Bengali film star, he entered public life with significant name recognition. He grew up between Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur and Mumbai, studied computer engineering, and later built a successful film career.