Bengal Phase I polling hits record high, crosses 92 per cent

Polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections reached a record 92.88 per cent, according to the latest tabulation released by the Election Commission of India.

The figure, compiled till midnight on 23 April, marks the highest voter participation in the state’s electoral history. However, officials clarified that the number remains provisional, with the final turnout expected to be confirmed after complete tabulation. Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, indicated that the eventual figure could be even higher.

The milestone had effectively been crossed earlier in the day, with turnout touching 89.93 per cent by 5 pm — an hour before polling officially closed. Voting continued beyond the scheduled end time at several locations, as queues remained at nearly 5,000 polling stations across the 152 constituencies.