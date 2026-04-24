Bengal Phase I polling hits record high, crosses 92 per cent
Final turnout likely to rise further as counting of remaining data continues
Polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections reached a record 92.88 per cent, according to the latest tabulation released by the Election Commission of India.
The figure, compiled till midnight on 23 April, marks the highest voter participation in the state’s electoral history. However, officials clarified that the number remains provisional, with the final turnout expected to be confirmed after complete tabulation. Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, indicated that the eventual figure could be even higher.
The milestone had effectively been crossed earlier in the day, with turnout touching 89.93 per cent by 5 pm — an hour before polling officially closed. Voting continued beyond the scheduled end time at several locations, as queues remained at nearly 5,000 polling stations across the 152 constituencies.
The previous record dates back to the 2011 Assembly elections, which saw an average turnout of 84.33 per cent. That election marked a significant political shift, ending the 34-year rule of the Left Front and bringing the All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee to power.
Officials attributed the sharp rise in turnout partly to improved electoral roll management, including the removal of duplicate, shifted and ineligible voters, which helped produce a more accurate voter list.
Polling day was largely peaceful, though authorities reported 41 arrests linked to attempts to disrupt the process. In addition, 571 preventive arrests had been made ahead of voting to maintain order.
With final figures yet to be confirmed, the first phase has already set a new benchmark for voter participation in West Bengal.
With IANS inputs
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