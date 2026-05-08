Bengal BJP legislators to choose leader at Kolkata meeting
Union Home minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly elected legislators are scheduled to meet in Kolkata on Friday to formally elect their leader.
Union Home minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting, which comes days after the BJP secured a decisive victory in the state assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule.
The election result marked a major political setback for Mamata Banerjee and represented the BJP’s most significant breakthrough in West Bengal to date.
Although the party has yet to officially announce its choice for chief minister, Adhikari's supporters with the state BJP are floating his name as the frontrunner.
The senior BJP leader retained Nandigram, where he defeated Banerjee in the 2021 assembly election, and also captured Bhabanipur in the latest polls — a constituency long considered a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress chief.
The swearing-in ceremony for the state’s first BJP government is expected to take place at Brigade Parade Ground on 9 May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are likely to attend the event.
Also Read: So, did ‘SIR ji’ help the BJP in Bengal?
Adhikari, once regarded as one of Banerjee’s closest associates and a key organiser for the Trinamool Congress in rural Bengal, joined the BJP in December 2020 and has since emerged as one of the party’s most prominent leaders in the state.
Other names being discussed within BJP circles include state party president Samik Bhattacharya and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, who won from the Rashbehari constituency.
Dasgupta is viewed by some within the party as an intellectual and policy-oriented figure capable of balancing governance with political messaging, while Bhattacharya is credited with steering the state unit through a crucial electoral phase.
Senior BJP leaders maintained that the final decision on the chief ministerial candidate would ultimately rest with the party’s central leadership.
With PTI inputs
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Published: 08 May 2026, 11:52 AM