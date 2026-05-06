So, did 'SIR ji' help BJP in Bengal? Data suggests it did

“If 10 per cent of the electorate does not vote and the winning margin is more than 10 per cent…what will happen? Suppose margin is 2 per cent and 15 per cent of the electorate who are mapped could not vote, then maybe… we are not expressing any opinion, but we would definitely have to apply our minds,” observed Justice Joymalya Bagchi in the Supreme Court during hearing of petitions challenging SIR.

Justice Bagchi's half-articulated apprehension appears to be borne out by the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections declared on Monday, 4 May.

'In 105 seats that the Bharatiya Janata Party won in West Bengal, the total number of voters deleted during the special intensive revision exceeds its margin of victory,' reported a data analysis by Scroll.

In a separate analysis The Wire reported, 'In 150 seats, more than half of West Bengal’s 294, total deletions were greater than victory margins, and BJP won 99. In 2021, it had won just 19 of these.'

The bulk of these 105 seats have never been won before by the BJP. Banerjee’s party ended up losing 129 seats it had held to the BJP. The Hindutva party, on the other hand, won every single seat that it had won five years ago.