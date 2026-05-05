NAMO in, SIR out: an election the media did not question

“We can count the votes that were cast. We cannot recover the votes that were never allowed to be cast,” writes Gilles Vernier, a researcher at the Sciences Po in Paris. Vernier, who had helped build up electoral data from past elections while at Ashoka University, has been a long-time poll analyst.

In a column published in The Economic Times on 5 May 2026, however, he wrote that he was unable to analyse the results in West Bengal. Election Commission’s interference, he added, had muddied the outcome and ‘precluded any clear analysis’.

Newspapers and the electronic media, however, scrupulously avoided mentioning the role of SIR which disenfranchised 34 lakh voters in West Bengal, all of them Indian citizens (even the election commission does not say they are foreigners or Bangladeshis) on dubious grounds. Barely 1,600 of them could reach out to the appellate tribunals which restored 99 per cent of them back to the electoral roll. Which way they would have voted cannot obviously be known but that a disproportionate number of them were women and Muslims are now public knowledge.

Headlines foregrounded spectacle and personality. Images of Narendra Modi in a Bengali-style dhoti dominated front pages, with newspapers crediting him for the BJP’s performance in Bengal and Assam. Wordplay flourished. The Tribune ingeniously but clumsily highlighted ‘Bengal’s historic TriNAMOol shift’. ‘JeetMuri’ was the headline in Rajasthan Patrika, a laboured reference to the photo-op of the prime minister’s stop to buy the popular street snack jhalmuri (puffed rice with green chilli, onions and other condiments) while campaigning in Jhargram.

Among Hindi newspapers, The Navbharat Times (NBT) carried a large illustration of the penalty area of a football field. With goalkeeper Mamata Banerjee sprawled on the ground and Modi shown having taken the penalty kick, the ball is in the net while Amit Shah in football gear is celebrating with arms raised—the only front page that highlighted the Union home minister. The NBT headline in Hindi hailed both the men as ‘Bharatiya Rajneeti Ke Babumoshai’, whatever the headline writer and illustrator may have meant.