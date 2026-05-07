ECI lifts MCC after assembly polls, except in Bengal’s Falta seat

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued an order lifting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that had been in force following the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

However, the MCC will continue to remain in force in West Bengal’s 144-Falta Assembly constituency, where the Commission has ordered a fresh poll.

The order stated that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct come into effect from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the ECI and remain operational until the completion of the election process.

The commission noted that the results of the general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry have now been declared by the respective returning officers. Additionally, the results of bye-elections held in Assembly constituencies across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura have also been declared.