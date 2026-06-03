Bengal Police arrest another TMC councillor on extortion, corruption charges
Arijit Das Thakur was arrested over allegations of extorting local promoters, businessmen by influencing construction and business matters
The Kolkata Police have arrested another Trinamool Congress councillor on charges of extortion, taking the number of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillors held in corruption-related cases to three within less than two weeks.
According to police officials, Arijit Das Thakur, councillor of Ward No. 106, was arrested by officers of Garfa Police Station late on Tuesday following allegations that he had been extorting money from local promoters and businessmen by leveraging his influence over construction and business-related matters.
A senior police officer said a written complaint accused the councillor of demanding money and exerting pressure on developers and traders in the area over an extended period. After a preliminary inquiry reportedly found substance in the allegations, police summoned Das Thakur for questioning and later arrested him following prolonged interrogation.
The arrest came less than 24 hours after police picked up Sachin Singh, the Trinamool councillor from Ward No. 36, on separate extortion charges.
According to sources at Lalbazar, Singh is accused of extorting money and intimidating local residents. When police personnel from Narkeldanga Police Station arrived to arrest him on Tuesday, a section of residents gathered outside his residence and protested. Some locals alleged that Singh had also been involved in threatening and assaulting political opponents.
Police sources further said Singh had previously faced allegations linked to post-poll violence following the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. He was elected to the KMC for the first time that year on a Trinamool Congress ticket.
The latest arrests follow the 23 May arrest of Sudip Polle, councillor of Ward No. 123 and chairman of KMC Borough No. 16, in another extortion case.
With three councillors arrested in quick succession, investigators are examining multiple complaints involving alleged corruption, extortion and abuse of political influence within civic administration.
Police officials said action has intensified against individuals accused of criminal activities, including public representatives, with several Trinamool leaders and councillors across West Bengal facing investigation or arrest in recent weeks over allegations ranging from extortion to corruption.
The arrests are part of a broader crackdown on alleged illegal activities involving local political leaders, with law enforcement agencies increasingly acting on complaints related to land, construction and business-linked extortion networks.
With IANS inputs
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