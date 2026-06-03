Bengal Police arrest another TMC councillor on extortion, corruption charges

The Kolkata Police have arrested another Trinamool Congress councillor on charges of extortion, taking the number of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillors held in corruption-related cases to three within less than two weeks.

According to police officials, Arijit Das Thakur, councillor of Ward No. 106, was arrested by officers of Garfa Police Station late on Tuesday following allegations that he had been extorting money from local promoters and businessmen by leveraging his influence over construction and business-related matters.

A senior police officer said a written complaint accused the councillor of demanding money and exerting pressure on developers and traders in the area over an extended period. After a preliminary inquiry reportedly found substance in the allegations, police summoned Das Thakur for questioning and later arrested him following prolonged interrogation.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after police picked up Sachin Singh, the Trinamool councillor from Ward No. 36, on separate extortion charges.