Bengal Ram Navami clashes: NIA seeks details from state police

Although initially CID-West Bengal took over the investigation, on April 27, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered an NIA probe into it.



It is learnt that NIA has sought a quick response from the state police authorities so that their sleuths can start the investigation at the earliest.



Meanwhile, state government sources said that the administration is mulling the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court directing NIA probe into the matter.



On April 27, while directing the NIA to take over the probe in the matter, Calcutta High Court's division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya also directed the state police to handover all case-related documents to the NIA within the next two weeks.