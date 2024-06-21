Bengal recruitment case: CBI summons Trinamool legislator Tapas Kumar Saha

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Tapas Kumar Saha for questioning in the matter on Friday, 21 June.

Sources said that Saha, who is a legislator from Tahatta in Nadia district, has been asked to report to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata by Friday evening.

The CBI has also summoned three other close associates of the ruling party legislator in this connection.

Till the filing of this report, there was no confirmation whether Saha would be appearing before the CBI.