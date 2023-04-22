Estimated Bengal municipalities recruitment scam is Rs 200 crore: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), whose sleuths were the first to reveal the massive recruitment irregularities in different municipalities in West Bengal, has submitted a preliminary report to Calcutta High Court giving estimates of proceeds involved in the scam.



In the report, sources said, the estimated financial involvement in the scam that is the proceeds collected through illegal recruitments is around Rs 200 crore.



The ED has maintained that during the course of raid and search operations at the residence of private real estate promoter Ayan Shil in connection with the multi- crore teachers' recruitment scam, it came to know of the parallel scam in the municipalities.



In its report submitted to the court, the ED maintained that they have derived at the estimated scam amount to be around Rs 200 crore from the confessions made by Shil in face of interrogation on this count as well as from the contents of different paper and digital documents recovered from his residence.