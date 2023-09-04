Bengal school job case: ED officer who downloaded files during raid, out of probe team

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, who downloaded 16 personal files at the computer of a corporate entity linked to the prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school- job case in West Bengal Sujay Krishna Bhadra during raids last week, has been moved out of the investigation team of the central agency.

Sources aware of the development said that the said officer also has been transferred from the ED office at Salt Lake in northern outskirts of Kolkata to the agency's Guwahati office.

The decision was taken after an internal departmental probe in the matter, where all within the agency conducting the internal probe admitted that though inadvertently the downloading of those personal at the computer of an entity before, during and even after the raid was a highly

irresponsible task.