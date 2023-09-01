Bengal cash-for-school-job case: ED seeks explanation from official on downloading personal file

The Enforcement Directorate's headquarters at New Delhi has taken a strong exception to one of its officials downloading personal files in the computer of an office linked to the prime accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal while conducting raid and search operations last month.

Sources said that the top brass of ED has sought explanation from the officer concerned on why he resorted to downloading those personal files and that too on a computer belonging to a corporate entity which is under the central scanner and during raid and search operations there.

Sources further said that the agency’s top brass are unhappy over the entire development and feel that such an “irresponsible” action on part of the official has not only diluted the seriousness of the matter but also posed immense embarrassment for the central agency.