ED summons Kerala CPI(M) MLA Moideen in money-laundering case

A day after CPI(M) legislator and former Kerala minister A.C. Moideen expressed his inability to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 31, the probe agency on Thursday served another notice summoning him at its office in Kochi on Monday.

According to sources, the ED investigations revealed that Rs 150 crore was siphoned off from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank Ltd in Thrissur, where Moideen hails from and served as the district party's secretary a few years back.

On August 22, the ED conducted raids at Moideen's Thrissur residence in connection with a money laundering case.

Two days later, he was summoned in the probe agency's office on August 31 for questioning, but he sought a few more days.