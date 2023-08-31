ED attaches assets worth Rs 90 L of Sree Venkateshwara Industries

The ED investigation revealed that Sree Venkateshwara Industries and its partners did not comply with the statutory requirement of treatment of hazardous waste generated in their premises and did not send the same to the Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility of Hyderabad Waste Management Project.

"Instead, the firm disposed of the hazardous waste by giving it to brick manufacturers. Investigation also revealed that by committing the said offence, the firm and its partners generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 90 lakh which has been provisionally attached during investigation,"

said the official.

Further investigation is under progress.