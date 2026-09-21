Bengal SIR: 97 pc of tribunal appeals still pending, ECI tells Supreme Court

ECI affidavits show that 37,18,452 of the 38,20,683 appeals filed before Bengal’s SIR appellate tribunals remain pending, with only 1,02,231 disposed of.

Petitioners have sought more tribunals, video-conferencing facilities and faster disposal, particularly in Kolkata and Howrah, while the ECI has said it has no objection to additional tribunals.

Questions remain over the rejection of 8,649 appeals seeking restoration of names, including whether applicants were given notice and an opportunity to be heard and how many were referred to home ministry as alleged 'foreigners'.

The Supreme Court of India is due to take up petitions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal on Tuesday, 22 September. The exclusionary nature of the exercise, the urgency of setting up more tribunals to expedite hearings and the lack of information on petitions rejected by the tribunals are likely to come up during the hearing.

One of the petitioners, Prasenjit Bose of the Congress, has sought more tribunals and greater disclosure from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Two affidavits filed by the ECI on 16 September show that 97 per cent of appeals filed before the appellate tribunals are awaiting disposal. One of the affidavits states that of the 38,20,683 appeals filed before the appellate tribunals, only 1,02,231 — roughly 2.68 per cent — have been disposed of, while 37,18,452 remain pending.

The two affidavits also confirm that the acceptance rate for Form 6 — meant to register ‘new’ voters in the state — has been 20 per cent but the acceptance rate for Form 7 — for deletion of voters — has been 90 per cent

In the second affidavit, the ECI has stated that 19 tribunals have decided a little over 1.26 lakh of the 38.31 lakh appeals filed before them.

ECI data showed that from December 2025, when the SIR draft roll was published, until 7 August, a total of 34.13 lakh Form 6 applications were filed. Of these, 4.86 lakh remained unprocessed, 7.26 lakh enrolment applications were rejected and 14,079 were accepted.

At the same time, the ECI data showed that 6.39 lakh Form 7 applications were filed. Of these, 14,506 were rejected and 3,355 were accepted.

At the last hearing, petitioners, citing RTI information, told the Supreme Court that more than 80 per cent of the appeals had been filed by third parties challenging the inclusion of voters in the rolls, while appeals filed by excluded voters accounted for only about 20 per cent.