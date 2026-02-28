Bengal SIR: EC begins releasing revised rolls; 1.18L names deleted in Bankura

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday began the phased publication of post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in West Bengal, with early figures from Bankura district indicating that around 1.18 lakh names have been deleted since the exercise began.

Hard copies of the updated rolls were displayed in districts including Bankura and Cooch Behar, though the lists were yet to be uploaded online on designated ECI portals and mobile applications till the last reports came in.

In Bankura, where the electorate stood at 30,33,830 when the SIR exercise commenced on 4 November 2025, the number had already dropped to 29,01,009 in the draft rolls published on 16 December.

Subsequent hearings and scrutiny led to the deletion of around 4,000 additional names. At the same time, several thousand fresh applications under Form 6 — used for inclusion of new voters — were approved.

Following these changes, Bankura’s final electoral roll now stands at approximately 29,15,000, marking a net deletion of about 1.18 lakh names since the start of the SIR process, according to a senior district official. The district is considered politically significant, with both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress enjoying comparable influence.

ECI officials said deletions were largely due to death, migration, duplication and untraceable entries, while new inclusions were processed after verification.

Reports from other districts are still awaited, as the publication of rolls continues in phases. Supplementary lists are expected as adjudication of pending cases moves forward.

Officials said that the publication categorises the 7.08 crore electors listed in the 16 December draft rolls into three groups — ‘approved’, ‘deleted’ and ‘under adjudication/under consideration’.

Commission sources also indicated that nearly 17,000 names were missing from the approved rolls in parts of north Kolkata, adding to the political sensitivity surrounding the revision.