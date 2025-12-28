Bengal SIR: Publish list of ‘suspicious’ voters and Bangladeshis, TMC dares ECI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) circulated a figure of 1.36 crore West Bengal voters with ‘logical inconsistencies’ on WhatsApp to select people and media. This figure was shared on 16 December itself when the ECI released the draft list, he pointed out. How is that even possible, he wondered aloud, and dared the ECI to publish the list on its website.

“On the day the draft electoral rolls were published, the EC said 1.36 crore voters had logical discrepancies in their forms. Where is this list? Why is the EC not publishing this list? If it wants to clean the list then why are they (sic) hiding the list? They had also alleged that there were one crore Rohingya and Bangladeshis in Bengal. Then they should release the list of illegal immigrants,” he added.

“Across districts, people who breathe, work, and vote are being erased on paper. Why should FIRs not be lodged against a Commission that has the audacity to kill citizens administratively? And if this full, fabricated list is not made public immediately, we will gherao the Election Commission headquarters in Delhi. If the Commission believes it can blindly follow BJP’s orders, destroy lives, and then dodge questions raised on behalf of the people, it is dangerously mistaken,” the official TMC handle posted on X.

A TMC delegation, Banerjee said, would be meeting the chief election commissioner in New Delhi on 31 December with the demand that the list of such voters be published, failing which the party would launch an agitation, he warned.