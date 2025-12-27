West Bengal: TMC MP, SC advocate’s mothers summoned for SIR hearing

Hearings commenced on Saturday,27 December, to determine the eligibility of 32 lakh unmapped voters in West Bengal, who are among the 1.67 crore ‘suspicious’ voters flagged in the state by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The hearing began across the state in the presence of electoral registration officers (EROs), booth-level officers (BLOs), their supervisors and the micro-observers deputed by the ECI. Conspicuous by their absence are the booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties. It was done to avoid ‘chaos’, said media reports quoting officials.

As reported earlier, the ECI had published the draft roll in the state on 16 December. A total of 7,66,37,529 electors were enrolled in West Bengal’s voter list as of 27 October this year, before the SIR exercise started. Of them, 7,08,16,630 names have featured in the draft voters’ list and 58,20,899 electors have been dropped on grounds of being absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD). The ‘suspicious voters’ were flagged centrally by the ECI after finding ‘logical inconsistencies, failure to map the family tree in the electoral roll’ etc.

While the ECI was quick to point out inconsistencies like both the father and the son shown as born in the same year, observers believe such anomalies have occurred owing to mistakes made by officials while recording or printing the rolls and EPIC.