ECI to scrutinise West Bengal domicile certificates issued after July 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has flagged domicile certificates issued by the West Bengal government after July 2025 for special scrutiny, ahead of the hearing sessions on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list starting Saturday. These certificates, which are being used as identity documents by voters, will be closely examined for authenticity and eligibility.

The Commission has instructed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal to ensure that District Magistrates, who also serve as District Electoral Officers (DEOs), along with subordinate electoral officers, verify the domicile certificates submitted by “unmapped” voters — those not linked to the 2002 voters’ list through self- or progeny-mapping.

According to sources in the CEO’s office, the scrutiny will focus on two main parameters: whether the certificates are genuine or fraudulent, and whether they have been issued to bona fide residents of the state.