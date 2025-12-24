West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026 likely to be held in fewer phases

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are likely to be conducted in fewer phases compared to the previous two polls, according to sources from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

A preliminary decision on the matter may be taken at a crucial meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 5 January, which will be attended by West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal and other senior officials from his office.

Sources said the CEO’s office has suggested completing the election in a single phase, or if not feasible, in a maximum of two phases, significantly reducing the multi-phase arrangements seen in previous elections. The 2021 Assembly elections were held in eight phases, while the 2016 polls were conducted over six phases, with the first phase split across two days.