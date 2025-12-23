Bengal: 32 lakh unmapped voters to be summoned in phase-1 SIR hearings from 27 Dec

Around 32 lakh “unmapped” voters in West Bengal are set to be summoned in the first phase of hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with the process scheduled to begin from 27 December, election officials said.

This category comprises voters whose names could not be linked with those of family members in the 2002 electoral rolls. Officials said notices have already begun going out, with around 10 lakh voters being informed from Monday and the remaining 22 lakh to receive summons from Tuesday.

During the enumeration phase of the exercise, a total of 31,68,424 unmapped voters were identified across the state, highlighting the scale of the revision process.

The hearings will be conducted at multiple venues, including district magistrates’ offices, sub-divisional offices, government departments, and educational institutions such as schools and colleges, officials said.