Kolkata: Taratala tragedy triggers citywide audit of KMC-sanctioned projects

All ongoing commercial construction projects approved by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), including those sanctioned on water bodies, will be suspended until 31 July while a comprehensive safety audit is carried out, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Wednesday, 24 June following the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Taratala.

Speaking at the disaster site, Adhikari said he had instructed the KMC commissioner and minister of urban development and municipal affairs to halt such projects until inspections were completed.

"All under-construction plans, especially commercial projects and plots sanctioned on water bodies, will be stopped till 31 July for audit. Building department, KMC, PWD, civil defence, fire brigade, Metro and police officials will inspect the sites. Permission will then be given one by one after the audit," he said.

The announcement came as rescue operations continued at the collapse site, where authorities believe between 12 and 15 people may still be trapped beneath the debris. "We are giving water and oxygen to the people trapped inside," Adhikari said, adding that rescue teams remained in contact with some of those buried under the wreckage.

According to the chief minister, three people had died and 18 had been rescued alive by Wednesday evening. Ten of the injured were undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital, while others had been discharged after receiving medical care.

The warehouse, spread across nearly 20,000 sq. ft, collapsed at around 12.07 pm. Fire services received the alert shortly afterwards and rescue operations began around 1.00 pm.