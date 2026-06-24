Kolkata: Taratala tragedy triggers citywide audit of KMC-sanctioned projects
CM cites possible structural defects as rescuers race to reach workers trapped under debris
All ongoing commercial construction projects approved by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), including those sanctioned on water bodies, will be suspended until 31 July while a comprehensive safety audit is carried out, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Wednesday, 24 June following the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Taratala.
Speaking at the disaster site, Adhikari said he had instructed the KMC commissioner and minister of urban development and municipal affairs to halt such projects until inspections were completed.
"All under-construction plans, especially commercial projects and plots sanctioned on water bodies, will be stopped till 31 July for audit. Building department, KMC, PWD, civil defence, fire brigade, Metro and police officials will inspect the sites. Permission will then be given one by one after the audit," he said.
The announcement came as rescue operations continued at the collapse site, where authorities believe between 12 and 15 people may still be trapped beneath the debris. "We are giving water and oxygen to the people trapped inside," Adhikari said, adding that rescue teams remained in contact with some of those buried under the wreckage.
According to the chief minister, three people had died and 18 had been rescued alive by Wednesday evening. Ten of the injured were undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital, while others had been discharged after receiving medical care.
The warehouse, spread across nearly 20,000 sq. ft, collapsed at around 12.07 pm. Fire services received the alert shortly afterwards and rescue operations began around 1.00 pm.
Adhikari said the building plan had been approved by the KMC on 17 January and suggested that serious irregularities may have occurred during the approval process. "Initially, KMC engineers told us that the plan had structural defects. We will know whether faulty designs were approved in exchange for money," he said.
He also stressed that the collapse was not linked to weather conditions. "This has not happened due to rain or bad soil. I will get a detailed report by night and then I will take action," he said, adding that compensation for victims and further administrative measures would be announced on Thursday.
Rescue officials said the structure appears to have failed simultaneously, possibly because the large warehouse had no internal walls or partitions. Several iron beams buckled before massive concrete slabs crashed onto workers below.
Local residents claimed the building had shown signs of instability earlier in the day. According to witnesses, parts of the structure appeared to be swaying before the roof and supporting framework suddenly gave way.
The warehouse was reportedly being built on land owned by the Port Authority. Sources said the plot had been leased to Behera Brothers for 30 years, while construction was being carried out by another firm, Ayan Traders. Work had been underway for around one-and-a-half years.
Police have summoned representatives of Behera Brothers for questioning, while reports suggest the contractor may also be among those trapped.
A joint rescue operation involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire and emergency services, civil defence and Kolkata Police continued through the day and into the night. Authorities said they had decided against lifting the entire structure with heavy cranes after consultations with the Army and NDRF.
"The Army and NDRF told us that it might be dangerous if cranes are used to lift the structure. They have decided to cut the structure into small pieces and remove it carefully," Adhikari said.
Large hydraulic cranes were instead used to stabilise damaged sections while rescue teams worked underneath. Personnel deployed hydraulic ladders, specialised cutting equipment and ventilation openings to reach survivors trapped beneath thick concrete slabs and twisted steel beams.
Sniffer dogs were brought in to search for missing workers, while rescuers used loudspeakers to call out to those trapped. Officials said responses were heard from within the debris, raising hopes that more survivors could be brought out alive.
Civil engineer Biman Banerjee, after examining available visuals of the collapse, said there appeared to be structural flaws in the project. "We can easily make out that there is a structural defect. It should be investigated whether the work permit was granted by the KMC and whether it was cleared properly by the relevant departments," he said.
As darkness fell, rescue teams continued their painstaking operation amid fears that more workers remained trapped under tonnes of concrete and steel. Officials said every effort was being made to reach survivors safely and that Army and NDRF personnel remained hopeful of further rescues.