Bengal: Trinamool Congress set to emerge victorious in Basirhat

BJP's hope to make its strongest political statement from the Sandeshkhali-inclusive Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency looked to have been dashed to the ground as its candidate Rekha Patra was outsmarted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) veteran Haji Nurul Islam who was leading with a margin of nearly 2 lakh votes.

The alleged incidents of sexual atrocities on the local women, and land-grab in Sandeshkhali, one of the seven assembly segments of Basirhat, seem to have failed to deliver the BJP the coveted win from the seat.

For the voters at large of the Basirhat constituency, having one of West Bengal's most porous stretches of international border with Bangladesh, the issues of Sandeshkhali were "very local" and did not appeal to them, poll experts felt.

A jubilant Haji Nurul, who was nominated by the TMC instead of sitting MP-actor Nusrat Jahan, attributed his seemingly assured victory to a win of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.