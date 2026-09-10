Bengal’s new university transfer law: Reform or control?

The West Bengal government on Thursday, 10 September pushed through a contentious amendment allowing the transfer of teachers and non-teaching employees between state universities, despite strong opposition from the Trinamool Congress, Left and ISF.

The Bill, passed during a stormy special session of the Assembly, has triggered a wider debate over university autonomy, academic freedom and the extent of government control over higher education.

The West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 introduces a new Section 14A to the 2017 Act. Under the provision, the Chancellor, in consultation with the state government, can transfer an employee of one state university to another on the ground of “administrative necessity”.

The government says transferred employees will retain their seniority and service benefits and will be entitled to a transfer grant and reimbursement of the cost of moving their belongings. The Bill is also intended to address the absence of a specific mechanism for transfers between different state universities.

The government has defended the measure as part of its proposed “one state, one education system” policy. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari argued that experienced teachers should be deployed to newer and weaker universities, where their expertise could help improve teaching, administration and research.