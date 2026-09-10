Bengal: Cong. turns up heat as Suvendu orders arrest of Bageshwar protesters

The Congress on Thursday, 10 September, stepped up protests against religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, otherwise known as Bageshwar Baba, with party workers demonstrating and filing complaints at police stations across West Bengal over his remarks on food and Durga Puja.

Congress workers took the issue to police stations in different parts of the state, including Asansol, Durgapur and Kolkata, demanding action against Shastri. In Asansol, protesters demonstrated against the preacher, while in Durgapur, Congress workers staged a demonstration and burned his photograph. Reports also said Congress leaders had been instructed to lodge complaints at police stations across Bengal.

The protests were triggered by comments made by Shastri during a recent religious programme at Liluah in Howrah. He appealed to Hindus in Bengal not to sell or consume non-vegetarian food near Durga Puja idols and described such food in derogatory terms. He also referred to people consuming non-vegetarian food during the festival as pakhandi.

The remarks touched a raw nerve in Bengal, where fish and meat often form part of the traditional offerings made to the goddess. The controversy was further sharpened by the fact that West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had shared the platform with Shastri shortly before the remarks and had encouraged him to establish a Bageshwar Dham centre in Bengal.