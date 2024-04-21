LS polls: Bengal's Raiganj to have maximum CAPF deployment in 2nd phase

Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal will have the maximum deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel among the three constituencies in the state that will go to polls in the second phase on 26 April.

The three constituencies going to polls are -- Raiganj, Darjeeling and Balurghat.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Ariz Aftab said that currently, 303 companies of CAPF are in West Bengal, out of which 272 companies will be deployed for the three Lok Sabha constituencies.

It is learnt that as many as 111 companies will be deployed for Raiganj, the maximum among the three. Darjeeling will have 88 companies and 73 companies will be deployed at Balurghat.