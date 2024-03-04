Bengaluru cafe blast probe handed over to NIA, say sources

The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday, 4 March.

At least 10 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on 1 March.

According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA.

This development comes a day after Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said his government may consider handing over the probe to the NIA if the need arises.