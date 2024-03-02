May be a link between Mangaluru blast and Rameshwaram Cafe: Shivakumar
Rameshwaram Cafe blast and Mangaluru cooker explosion seem to have timer, other materials in common, says Karnataka deputy CM
Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said there seems to be a link between the blast at popular Bengaluru eatery Rameshwaram Cafe and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru (Mangalore) in 2022, and all angles are being looked into by the police.
He said the government is committed to a fair probe, and police have been given a free hand to investigate the incident at the quick-service eatery in Brookefield, an area in the information technology corridor in east Bengaluru, which left 10 people injured.
"There seems to be a link between the Mangaluru incident and this incident, according to police officers... materials used (for the explosion), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things," Shivakumar said.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said police officers from Mangaluru and Shivamogga too have come here, and all angles are being looked into.
"There is no reason for Bengalurians to worry, it was a low-intensity blast, it was prepared locally... but the sound was big. The culprit's face is visible from all angles despite his wearing a cap or specs. From three-four angles he is seen. Cameras have captured him walking too," added Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru city development minister.
In Mangaluru, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being carried in an auto rickshaw in November 2022. A probe into the blast revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple.
Investigators had found that the Mangaluru cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and also involved a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.
Instructions have been given to the police to look into all angles in the cafe blast, Shivakumar said. "We will not meddle in it. Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating, they have formed 7-8 teams, they are looking at all angles. There are cameras everywhere in Bengaluru city. He (suspect) came by bus, how he went back is being traced. You (media) too have got clippings which are being telecast. Investigation is being done. Police have been given a free hand."
Noting that the government is very serious about probing the blast incident and there is no question of sparing anyone, the deputy CM said it is a matter of the state's pride. "Let the BJP say whatever they want and do anything, we are least bothered about it," he added. "If they (BJP) offer constructive cooperation, okay, if they want to do politics, let them."
With regard to the treatment of the injured, Shivakumar said instructions had been given to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike joint commissioner that "we will take care of their bills".
