May be a link between Mangaluru blast and Rameshwaram Cafe: Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said there seems to be a link between the blast at popular Bengaluru eatery Rameshwaram Cafe and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru (Mangalore) in 2022, and all angles are being looked into by the police.

He said the government is committed to a fair probe, and police have been given a free hand to investigate the incident at the quick-service eatery in Brookefield, an area in the information technology corridor in east Bengaluru, which left 10 people injured.

"There seems to be a link between the Mangaluru incident and this incident, according to police officers... materials used (for the explosion), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said police officers from Mangaluru and Shivamogga too have come here, and all angles are being looked into.

"There is no reason for Bengalurians to worry, it was a low-intensity blast, it was prepared locally... but the sound was big. The culprit's face is visible from all angles despite his wearing a cap or specs. From three-four angles he is seen. Cameras have captured him walking too," added Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru city development minister.