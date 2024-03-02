Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Cops intensify probe, claim positive leads
Reports emerged of a person being detained for questioning late on Friday, but there is no official confirmation on this
Karnataka Police have intensified the investigation into the low-intensity "bomb blast" at popular Bengaluru eatery Rameshwaram Cafe, in which 10 customers and staff members were injured, officials said on Saturday, adding that the injured are out of danger.
In a statement late on Friday night, Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of The Rameshwaram Cafe, said, "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery."
According to sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby. "We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said.
Reports have emerged of a person being detained for questioning late on Friday night. However, there is no official confirmation on this. The investigating teams are also looking at similarities between Friday's explosion and the November 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, sources said.
Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of senior home department officials on Saturday in the wake of the blast. The incident should not be politicised and everyone should cooperate, the CM said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved.
Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, who along with home minister G. Parameshwara visited the blast site on Friday evening and also those injured at the hospital, said it was a low-intensity explosion and a timer was fixed.
"The blast occurred at 1 pm. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased rava idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour, the blast took place," Shivakumar said.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation, and seven to eight teams have been formed, sources said, adding that the suspect, carrying a bag, was wearing a cap and mask to hide his identity.
According to police, the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer in a bag left near the handwash area of the restaurant by a "customer". It exploded about an hour later.
Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act. "The bomb squad, canine squad, anti-sabotage teams and forensic analysts have visited the spot, for investigation and collection of samples," a police official said.
Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard also reached the spot to help local police in the investigation and share inputs with them.
