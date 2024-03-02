Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Cops intensify probe, claim positive leads

Karnataka Police have intensified the investigation into the low-intensity "bomb blast" at popular Bengaluru eatery Rameshwaram Cafe, in which 10 customers and staff members were injured, officials said on Saturday, adding that the injured are out of danger.

In a statement late on Friday night, Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of The Rameshwaram Cafe, said, "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery."

According to sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby. "We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said.