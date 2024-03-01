Rameshwaram Cafe: Karnataka DGP calls incident a 'bomb blast'
Senior cop says he has spoken to chief minister Siddaramaiah and home minister G. Parameshwara, and shared information about the incident
Describing the explosion at Hassan's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday as a "bomb blast", Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan said investigations are on and the police will find those who are behind it.
"At 1.00 pm, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, no one seriously. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. The city police commissioner and other officers are on the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," said Mohan, who also visited the spot.
Speaking to reporters in Hassan, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.
Asked whether an improvised explosive device (IED) was used for the blast, he said, "We are checking. Let's not say anything now itself. The FSL team has come and they are checking. Once they collect (samples from the spot), we will examine."
The DGP said he has spoken to chief minister Siddaramaiah and home minister G. Parameshwara, and shared information about the incident.
Asked about reports that some batteries had been found at the spot, he said once the FSL team does the full examination, there will be clarity.
Mohan also said information about the incident has gone to the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau.
