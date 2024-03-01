Rameshwaram Cafe: Karnataka DGP calls incident a 'bomb blast'

Describing the explosion at Hassan's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday as a "bomb blast", Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan said investigations are on and the police will find those who are behind it.

"At 1.00 pm, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, no one seriously. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. The city police commissioner and other officers are on the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," said Mohan, who also visited the spot.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.