Bengaluru: Club kitchen closed over unhygienic conditions, expired food seized
Officials also find unauthorised or prohibited artificial colours in food products
The kitchen of a popular private club in Bengaluru was shut after a food safety inspection found serious hygiene violations, including 40 kg of expired chillies and improperly labelled food products, officials said on Friday.
The inspection was carried out on 3 September by the Food Safety wing of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration following directions from health minister U.T. Khader.
Officials inspected the kitchen of Chairman’s Club in Sahakaranagar, under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and found several violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011.
According to the department, 40 kg of expired chillies stored for use in food preparation were found during the inspection and subsequently seized.
Officials also detected labelling violations involving 5 kg of breadcrumbs and 2 kg of Sajeera food products, which were not labelled in accordance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.
The inspection further revealed highly unhygienic conditions in the kitchen's food preparation and storage areas.
The department said the club had failed to adhere to prescribed food safety practices for the proper storage and handling of food products. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were also found stored together, in violation of food safety norms.
Officials also found the use or storage of unauthorised or prohibited artificial colours in food products, adding to the list of violations recorded during the inspection.
“During the inspection, the kitchen was found to be maintained under unhygienic conditions. Expired food products were found and seized. In view of the serious deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene, the club kitchen was closed,” Srinivas K, commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, said in a statement.
He said further legal action had been initiated against the establishment under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the relevant rules.
The department said it would continue inspections of food establishments across the city and take stringent legal action against businesses found flouting food safety, hygiene and storage requirements.
The action against the club comes as food safety authorities step up scrutiny of commercial kitchens to ensure that food businesses comply with prescribed standards and do not compromise public health.
With PTI inputs