Bengaluru: Club kitchen closed over unhygienic conditions, expired food seized

The kitchen of a popular private club in Bengaluru was shut after a food safety inspection found serious hygiene violations, including 40 kg of expired chillies and improperly labelled food products, officials said on Friday.

The inspection was carried out on 3 September by the Food Safety wing of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration following directions from health minister U.T. Khader.

Officials inspected the kitchen of Chairman’s Club in Sahakaranagar, under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and found several violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011.

According to the department, 40 kg of expired chillies stored for use in food preparation were found during the inspection and subsequently seized.

Officials also detected labelling violations involving 5 kg of breadcrumbs and 2 kg of Sajeera food products, which were not labelled in accordance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.

The inspection further revealed highly unhygienic conditions in the kitchen's food preparation and storage areas.