Bengaluru couple arrested for murder after road rage turns fatal

A road rage incident in Bengaluru’s Puttenahalli area turned deadly after a couple allegedly rammed their car into two motorcyclists following a minor collision, killing one of them.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar and his wife Aarti Sharma, have been arrested on charges of murder. The victim, Darshan, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Varun on the night of 25 October when their bike reportedly brushed against the mirror of the couple’s car.

What began as a minor accident quickly spiralled out of control. CCTV footage revealed that the couple, enraged by the incident, chased the motorcycle for nearly two kilometres before deliberately hitting it.