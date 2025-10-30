Bengaluru couple arrested for murder after road rage turns fatal
A road rage incident in Bengaluru’s Puttenahalli area turned deadly after a couple allegedly rammed their car into two motorcyclists following a minor collision, killing one of them.
The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar and his wife Aarti Sharma, have been arrested on charges of murder. The victim, Darshan, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Varun on the night of 25 October when their bike reportedly brushed against the mirror of the couple’s car.
What began as a minor accident quickly spiralled out of control. CCTV footage revealed that the couple, enraged by the incident, chased the motorcycle for nearly two kilometres before deliberately hitting it.
The impact threw both riders off the road, leaving them grievously injured. While Varun survived, Darshan succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
Police investigations have uncovered chilling details of the attack. Officers said Kumar and Sharma initially missed the motorcyclists during the chase, took a U-turn, and then struck them again. After the collision, the couple fled the scene but later returned wearing masks to collect broken car parts before escaping once more.
The case, which was initially registered as an accident, was reclassified as a murder after investigators reviewed the CCTV footage and other evidence.
A senior police official said, “The act was deliberate and driven by rage. Both accused have been taken into custody and charged with murder. Further investigation is underway.”
The shocking incident has sparked outrage in the city, reigniting concerns over the growing number of road rage cases on Bengaluru’s streets.
