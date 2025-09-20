Driver of Puja Khedkar’s father arrested in Navi Mumbai road rage case

The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday, 20 September, arrested the driver of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s father in connection with a road rage incident that led to the abduction of a truck driver last week. Dilip Khedkar, father of Puja Khedkar and a key accused in the case, remains absconding, officials said.

The incident took place on 13 September along the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai. A concrete mixer truck driven by 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar reportedly brushed against a Land Cruiser, sparking an argument with two occupants of the vehicle.

Investigation revealed that Dilip Khedkar and his driver, Praful Salunkhe, forcibly bundled Kumar into the SUV and took him to the Khedkar family bungalow in Pune. Police tracked the vehicle using technical analysis and successfully rescued the truck driver. During the operation, Puja Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, allegedly obstructed the police entry.