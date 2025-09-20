Driver of Puja Khedkar’s father arrested in Navi Mumbai road rage case
Investigation revealed Dilip Khedkar and his driver forcibly took Prahlad Kumar to their Pune bungalow
The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday, 20 September, arrested the driver of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s father in connection with a road rage incident that led to the abduction of a truck driver last week. Dilip Khedkar, father of Puja Khedkar and a key accused in the case, remains absconding, officials said.
The incident took place on 13 September along the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai. A concrete mixer truck driven by 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar reportedly brushed against a Land Cruiser, sparking an argument with two occupants of the vehicle.
Investigation revealed that Dilip Khedkar and his driver, Praful Salunkhe, forcibly bundled Kumar into the SUV and took him to the Khedkar family bungalow in Pune. Police tracked the vehicle using technical analysis and successfully rescued the truck driver. During the operation, Puja Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, allegedly obstructed the police entry.
“We have arrested Khedkar’s driver, Praful Salunkhe, who was directly involved in the abduction,” said deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Dahane. The Rabale police have registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping against the accused, including Dilip Khedkar, who is still on the run. Pune police have also filed a case against Manorama Khedkar for obstructing police and issued her a notice.
Puja Khedkar has been accused of misrepresenting facts in her 2022 UPSC civil services examination application to claim reservation benefits. She has denied all allegations. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has lodged a criminal case against her for allegedly attempting to take the exam under a false identity. A separate FIR has also been registered by Delhi Police for related offences.
The controversy surrounding Puja Khedkar gained attention last year when a video surfaced showing her mother threatening a farmer. Manorama Khedkar was later arrested but released on bail.
With PTI inputs
