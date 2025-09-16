Truck driver abduction: Puja Khedkar’s mother set dogs on cops, says official

A police team traced the victim to the bungalow, where he was released as officers arrived. However, the accused remained inside. Officers said Manorama Khedkar refused to open the gates, took photos of the FIR, and promised to produce the men at the police station — a promise she later reneged on.

When police returned, the SUV linked to the abduction had been removed, and the accused had fled. Manorama allegedly facilitated their escape and released two “ferocious” dogs inside the premises to intimidate officers.

A case has been registered against her under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty).

On Monday, a joint team of Pune and Navi Mumbai Police revisited the bungalow but found Manorama missing. Officers scaled the iron gate to search the premises but did not locate her.

No arrests have been made so far.

