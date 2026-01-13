Bengaluru dental student death sparks faculty sackings
Police cite humiliation by faculty as college sacks staff and family seeks strict action
Police investigating the suicide of a 23-year-old dental student in Bengaluru have said she was allegedly subjected to repeated humiliation by lecturers over her skin tone and appearance, prompting the private college where she studied to dismiss six faculty members.
The student, Yashaswini, a third-year dental student specialising in Oral Medicine and Radiology, died by suicide on January 8. Investigators said she was allegedly insulted by lecturers who questioned her suitability to become a doctor because of her dark complexion and also mocked her dressing style.
According to the police, remarks such as “How can someone with dark skin become a doctor?” were made in class, leaving the student deeply distressed. The harassment is also alleged to have extended to her academic work, with lecturers denying her the opportunity to present a seminar or handle a radiology case.
The case took a serious turn after an FIR was registered at the Suryanagar police station against five people, including the college principal, over allegations of harassment and caste-based abuse. Following the registration of the complaint, the management of the private dental college in the Bommanahalli area dismissed six lecturers from the Oral Medicine and Radiology department.
The student’s family and classmates have alleged that sustained harassment by faculty members drove her to take the extreme step. After her death, they gathered outside the mortuary and staged protests, demanding action against those responsible.
According to her parents, Yashaswini had taken a day’s leave on January 7 due to an eye problem. When she returned the following day, a lecturer allegedly made sarcastic comments about her medical condition in front of the class and questioned the use of her eye drops. She was also reportedly reprimanded publicly for missing a single day of lectures.
Her mother, Parimala, said her daughter was humiliated in front of her classmates and feared that the incident would affect her academic performance. “She dreamed of becoming a doctor and serving society, but her dreams were crushed,” she said, demanding strict legal action against those responsible.
Parimala described her daughter as a diligent student and a rank holder, adding that the alleged humiliation had a profound impact on her. “No other child should face such injustice,” she said.
The incident was reported from Chandapura near Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Police said further investigation is under way to determine individual responsibility and establish whether the alleged harassment directly contributed to the student’s death.
With IANS inputs
