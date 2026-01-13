Bengaluru dental student death sparks faculty sackings

Police investigating the suicide of a 23-year-old dental student in Bengaluru have said she was allegedly subjected to repeated humiliation by lecturers over her skin tone and appearance, prompting the private college where she studied to dismiss six faculty members.

The student, Yashaswini, a third-year dental student specialising in Oral Medicine and Radiology, died by suicide on January 8. Investigators said she was allegedly insulted by lecturers who questioned her suitability to become a doctor because of her dark complexion and also mocked her dressing style.

According to the police, remarks such as “How can someone with dark skin become a doctor?” were made in class, leaving the student deeply distressed. The harassment is also alleged to have extended to her academic work, with lecturers denying her the opportunity to present a seminar or handle a radiology case.

The case took a serious turn after an FIR was registered at the Suryanagar police station against five people, including the college principal, over allegations of harassment and caste-based abuse. Following the registration of the complaint, the management of the private dental college in the Bommanahalli area dismissed six lecturers from the Oral Medicine and Radiology department.