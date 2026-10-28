Bengaluru voter roll shrinks 43% after SIR, electorate falls to 59 lakh

Bengaluru's electorate falls by 43.13 per cent from 1.03 crore to 59.08 lakh after the SIR.

Nearly 47 lakh names are listed under the absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others (ASDDO) category.

Bengaluru South, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli record the highest number of deletions.

Bengaluru's electorate has shrunk by 43.13 per cent, from 1.03 crore before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to 59.08 lakh following the publication of the final electoral roll on 27 October.

According to the final roll, a total of 59,08,151 voters fall within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. Of these, 28.67 lakh are men, 30.40 lakh are women and 674 belong to the 'others' category.

The electorate comprises 24.01 lakh voters in Bengaluru Urban, 13.25 lakh in BBMP (North), 11.13 lakh in BBMP (South), 10.67 lakh in BBMP (Central) and 8.04 lakh in Bengaluru Rural.

Official data show that 46.88 lakh names were listed under the ASDDO (absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others) category across 28 Assembly constituencies within the GBA limits in the final electoral roll.

Of these, 7.27 lakh voters were marked absent, 32.74 lakh as permanently shifted, 3.19 lakh as deceased and 63,549 as already enrolled (duplicate).

Among Bengaluru's Assembly constituencies, the ASDDO status report showed that Bengaluru South recorded the highest number of deletions, at 3.63 lakh, followed by Mahadevapura with 2.96 lakh, Bommanahalli with 2.65 lakh and K.R. Puram with 2.58 lakh. All four constituencies are currently represented by BJP MLAs.