Beti Darao, Brij Bhushan Bachao is BJP’s new slogan: Cong
Randeep Surjewala, the general secretary of Congress, said this after Delhi Police filed the request to cancel the POCSO complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, WFI Chief
“The BJP's new slogan is "Beti Darao, Brij Bhushan Bachao", Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday. He was referring to the cancellation request for a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Surjewala said that it was a “black day” for sports in the country and alleged that the entire government apparatus had been pressed into service to save the WFI chief.
"The Real Slogan is 'scare daughters, save Brij Bhushan'. Today is a 'black day' for Indian Sports. Today, Law of the land has crumbled and been crushed under the bulldozer of BJP's politics. Today, 'cry for justice' of India's daughters has been consigned to dustbin and buried by Modi Government," he said on Twitter.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said a minor girl had filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a “big man” like Singh, alleging sexual exploitation.
"After this, the entire system, the police, government ministers and MPs together stand against that girl and protection is given to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” she said
The Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against Singh a while ago and over 500 pages of that charge sheet.
"The POCSO Act says that the moment the case is filed, the perpeterator of the crime has to be arrested so that he does not tamper witnesses or intimidate victims. Nothing of that sort happened with the BJP MP," she said, asserting that Singh was at large free for 45 days, during which he was giving TV interviews, saying that the medals won by wrestlers are worth Rs 15.
She also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence and accusing him of giving "patronage" to Singh.
"Today, a clear message has been sent out that those sitting in citadels of power in Delhi can't be 'touched' by the process of law. But don't forget the Court of People of India will deliver justice to our daughters," Surjewala said.
In the POCSO matter, the police submitted a report requesting for cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant, who is the father of the minor, and the girl herself, the Delhi Police said in a statement.