Beti Darao, Brij Bhushan Bachao is BJP’s new slogan: Cong

“The BJP's new slogan is "Beti Darao, Brij Bhushan Bachao", Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday. He was referring to the cancellation request for a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Surjewala said that it was a “black day” for sports in the country and alleged that the entire government apparatus had been pressed into service to save the WFI chief.

"The Real Slogan is 'scare daughters, save Brij Bhushan'. Today is a 'black day' for Indian Sports. Today, Law of the land has crumbled and been crushed under the bulldozer of BJP's politics. Today, 'cry for justice' of India's daughters has been consigned to dustbin and buried by Modi Government," he said on Twitter.