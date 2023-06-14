WFI elections to be held on July 6, result on same day

The Wrestling Federation of India's much awaited elections will take place on July 6, the returning officer announced in a notification issued on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to set the poll process in motion.

It was also notified that the results of the elections will also be announced on same day.

The last date for receiving two nominations from each state and union territory for constituting the electoral college has been fixed as June 19 and the scrutiny will be completed by June 22.