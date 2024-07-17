Better if he leaves politics to us: Omar on DGP remark about regional outfits

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised director-general of police (DGP) R.R. Swain's recent remarks that regional outfits were collaborating with terror outfits for "political gain", saying the Jammu and Kashmir police chief had made a political speech.

Abdullah also said the Centre should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the Assembly elections as the Union territory has failed on all fronts, including combating terrorism.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was speaking to the media in Srinagar. Asked about the recent controversial statement by DGP Swain, Abdullah said the top cop had stepped into the political domain and made a political speech.

"It would be better if he leaves politics to politicians and does his job of improving the law and order situation and combating militancy. We politicians cannot look after law and order, we cannot fight militancy, though our party has made maximum sacrifices.

"We can raise our voice against militancy, we can help the government efforts, but it is the job of the DGP to fight militancy. Let him do his work, we will do ours," he added.

Swain claimed on Monday that Pakistan infiltrated all aspects of civil society in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy and that regional parties had cultivated terror leaders for "political benefits".

On the issue of statehood, Abdullah said, "We would hope that statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the elections because the UT has failed... It has failed in Jammu, it has failed against militancy, it has failed in development. It has failed in every aspect."