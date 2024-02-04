Beyond saffron: Revealing their true colours

On its website, the BJP says, "The philosophy of Integral Humanism looks at the individual not merely as a material object but one who has a spiritual dimension. It talks of integral approach to economic development that has individual at its core that is linked to the family, the society and the nation."

What do these words mean? What does a government and political party have to do with the ‘spiritual dimension’ and, even if there is a link, how can this spiritual dimension be leveraged by the state? How are these words reflected in the BJP’s manifesto or in the BJP’s budgets through actionable policies? If they are, in what way are they missing from the policies of other parties?

Let us have a look at the manifestoes of the BJP/ Jana Sangh, which were published by the party a few years ago. It may surprise readers to know that there is little or no continuity in the way that the party thinks; in fact, on critical issues, it has reversed its position with no explanation.

In its 1954 manifesto, and again in 1971, the Jana Sangh resolved to limit the maximum income of all Indian citizens to Rs 2,000 per month and the minimum to Rs 100, maintaining a 20:1 ratio.

It would continue working on reducing this gap until it reached 10:1 which was the ideal ratio; the income of all Indians, based on their position, would have to be within this range. Additional income earned by individuals over this limit would be appropriated by the State for development needs "through contribution, taxation, compulsory loans and investment".