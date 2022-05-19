Bhagat Singh lesson deletion row: After backlash Bommai govt takes u-turn

The TextBook Review Committee President, writer Rohit Chakratheertha while defending the decision to include RSS founder's speech, stated that the committee had no intention of promoting right wing ideology. If they had such a motive they would not have deleted the lesson on Bhagat Singh. "The lesson was included in the supplement textbook. It was not in the main part. There was no sufficient information about Bhagat Singh in the lesson. Hence, it was decided to remove the lesson," he had stated.



The decision of the revision committee to drop glorification of erstwhile King of Mysuru Tipu Sultan has also stirred controversy. Sources said that the committee has taken off his title 'Lion of Mysuru'' while mentioning him. The title was accorded to Tipu Sultan for fighting valiantly against the British.



The TextBook Revision Committee has reviewed social science textbooks of Class 6 and 10 and Kannada textbooks of Class 1 - 10.