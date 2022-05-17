Woman suicide case: Karnataka Congress attacks Bommai govt over deaths due to unemployment

"My condolences to her family. I wish them all the strength in dealing with this tragedy. We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong," he explained.



"Why is this happening? Why are our youth having to face despair? Some of the world's most famous economists are Indians, including Nobel award winners. Can we not take their expertise in creating jobs?" Shivakumar said.



He further stated that India has 100 unicorns now. "Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides? And why doesn't the media discuss this?"